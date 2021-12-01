Asus kitchen device detects if produce is properly cleaned

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has introduced a kitchen gadget that lets users know if fruits and vegetables have been cleaned of pesticides.

The PureGo PD100 is a smart kitchen device that brings “laboratory-standard food safety testing equipment into your kitchen,” according to Asus. It can detect impurities in washing water, including pesticides and other pollutants.

To use the device, one must first wash off dirt from the produce under running water, then put the fruits and vegetables in clean water to soak for 2-3 minutes to let the pesticides and other residues dissolve in the water. The PD100 is then added to the water so its spiral filter is submerged.

An optical sensor in the device then uses “dynamic algorithms” to determine if the food has been properly cleaned. An indicator ring near the top of the PD100 will light up green if the fruits and vegetables are ready to eat or orange or red if more washing and rinsing are needed.

Asus said that the PD100 can only detect about 70% of pesticides used in the U.S. in 2020. The Taiwanese company pointed out that the device does not work with Okinawa spinach, red amaranth, strawberries, mushrooms, cloud ear fungus, seaweed, and enoki mushrooms.

The sticker price for the PD100 costs NT$4,990 (US$180.33) in Taiwan, while the device is a bit pricier in North America at US$199.99.





PD100 in use with fruits and vegetables. (Asus image)