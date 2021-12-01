Steel bar falls from railway construction site, hits passing train in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A steel bar falling from a railway construction project hit a passing Taroko Express train in New Taipei City, but nobody was injured, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 1).

On Wednesday at 8:52 a.m., the No. 207 train on its way between Dali, Yilan County, and Fulong, New Taipei City, passed by a construction project that had safety barriers set up on a slope about 5-8 meters above the track, CNA reported.

However, one of the steel bars broke off and fell, hitting scaffolding before smashing a window of the passing Taroko Express locomotive. The train stopped for a checkup, but nobody was reported injured.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) ordered work on the site suspended while an investigation was looking into the reasons for the steel bar breaking off and hitting the train.

Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) was reportedly angry about the incident and demanded disciplinary action and the replacement of two TRA officials in charge of the project.

In a tragic incident in April, a truck rolled down a slope from a construction project onto the tracks in Hualien County, causing the derailment of a Taroko Express and the deaths of 49 people, with more than 200 reported injured.