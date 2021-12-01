Alexa
Nero, Bruns spark North Dakota past Presentation 72-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 11:47
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Caleb Nero had 18 points and six rebounds and Paul Bruns scored 15 as North Dakota defeated Presentation College 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Bentiu Panoam had 11 points for the Fighting Hawks (3-5), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Brian Matthews added eight rebounds.

Jeremiah Gilyard had 12 points for the Saints. Denzel McDuffey added 11 points and nine rebounds. Justin Steed had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:38 GMT+08:00

