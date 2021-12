Forsberg scores 4, leading Predators past Blue Jackets 6-0

Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) battles for the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) in the second period of... Nashville Predators right wing Eeli Tolvanen (28) battles for the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored four goals and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season, leading the Nashville Predators to a 6-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Yakov Trenin and Nick Cousins also scored, and Mikael Granlund assisted on all four of Forsberg’s goals. The Predators have won two of three.

The shutout was the 15th of Saros’ career.

Columbus has lost consecutive contests.

Forsberg scored the game’s first game at 4:56 of the opening period. Coming in from the left side with his skates nearly on the goal line, Forsberg beat Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins just under the crossbar on the short side with a wrist shot.

Trenin made it 2-0 at 12:43 of the first. Colton Sissons skated the puck into the Columbus zone on the right side on a 2-on-1 with Trenin. Sissons lifted a pass over the stick of Blue Jackets defender Adam Bovqvist, and Trenin beat Merzlikins with a one-timer.

Forsberg struck again nine seconds later from the slot after Granlund sent a backhand pass from the lower right circle for a one-timer that spelled the end of the night for Merzlikins, who allowed three goals on the nine shots he faced.

Joonas Korpisalo finished the game for Columbus. He made 25 saves in relief.

Forsberg capped his first hat trick of the season and seventh regular-season three-goal game of his career at 15:26 of the second.

With just 6.3 seconds remaining in the second, Forsberg notched his fourth of the game.

Cousins made the game 6-0 at 7:15 of the third.

Columbus appeared to end Saros’ shutout bid at 10:38 of the second, but his goal was taken off of the scoreboard following a Nashville challenge that determined Cole Sillinger to be offside on the play.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

Tuesday was the 50th regular-season game for the Blue Jackets in Nashville, and the 40th time they lost. Columbus has nine victories and one tie in the 10 games played in the Music City that didn't end in a loss.

FORSBERG’S BIG NIGHT

Forsberg’s four goals marked the third time a Nashville player has scored that many goals in a game in franchise history, joining Eric Nystrom and Rocco Grimaldi.

Forsberg's fourth goal was also his 400th career NHL point.

Forsberg extended his point-scoring streak to four games. Over that stretch, Forsberg has six goals and two assists. He has recorded at least one point in each of the four games since his return to the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

UNFAMILIAR FOES

Tuesday marked the start of seven straight games against Eastern Conference opponents for the Predators. Nashville hosts Boston on Thursday and Montreal on Saturday before heading on the road for games in against Detroit, the Islanders, the Devils and Rangers.

WHAT’S NEXT

Predators: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Travel to Dallas on Thursday.

