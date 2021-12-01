Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

LA Kings' Lemieux suspended 5 games for biting Tkachuk

By GREG BEACHAM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/01 11:28
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) gets into a brawl with Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) and center Blake Lizotte (46) in t...
Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, makes a save against Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux during the second period of an NHL hockey...
Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux (48) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, ...

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) gets into a brawl with Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) and center Blake Lizotte (46) in t...

Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka, right, makes a save against Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux during the second period of an NHL hockey...

Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux (48) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for five games for biting Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk last weekend.

The NHL announced the discipline Monday night for Lemieux, who will forfeit $38,750 in salary while under suspension.

The bite happened late in the third period of the Kings' 4-2 win last Saturday at Staples Center. Lemieux was prone on the ice and wrestling with Tkachuk and a linesman when he bit Tkachuk on the right hand.

Lemieux received a match penalty for his actions. Tkachuk was understandably furious afterward, calling Lemieux's actions "the most gutless thing somebody could ever do.”

“Kids don’t even do that anymore. Babies do that,” Tkachuk added. “I don’t even know what he was thinking. He’s just a complete brick head. He’s got nothing up there. Bad guy, bad player, but what a joke he is.”

The 25-year-old Lemieux is the American-born son of infamous NHL agitator Claude Lemieux, while Tkachuk is the son of NHL veteran Keith Tkachuk, who racked up 2,219 penalty minutes in his two-decade career.

Brendan Lemieux joined the Kings last March in a trade with the New York Rangers. He has four goals, one assist and 32 penalty minutes — 14 against the Senators — in 14 games this season for LA.

The Kings hosted the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO