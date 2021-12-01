Alexa
Tryon leads Samford over Mississippi College 83-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 11:42
Tryon leads Samford over Mississippi College 83-58

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jacob Tryon had 16 points as Samford rolled past Mississippi College 83-58 on Tuesday night.

Jaden Campbell had 12 points for the Bulldogs (6-1), who won their fourth straight game. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 11 points.

Zach Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Choctaws. He also committed seven turnovers. Galen Smith added 12 points. Tradavis Thompson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:37 GMT+08:00

