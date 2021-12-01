Alexa
New York City FC 2, New England 2

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 11:45
New York City FC 1 0 1 2
New England 1 0 1 2

First Half_1, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 4 (Gray), 3rd minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 17 (Gil), 9th.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_3, New York City FC, Castellano, 20 (Thorarinsson), 109th; 4, New England, Buchanan, 9 (Boateng), 118th.

Penalty kicks — New York City FC, Alfredo Morales, G; Thiago, G; Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, G; Maxi Moralez, G; Alexander Callens, G. New England, Carles Gil, G; Adam Buksa, NG; Teal Bunbury, G; DeJuan Jones, G.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Castellano, New York City FC, 18th; Polster, New England, 27th; Buksa, New England, 54th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 58th; Morales, New York City FC, 84th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Jason White, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_25,509.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 101st), Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; Jesus Medina (Thiago, 101st), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 114th), James Sands (Tony Rocha, 82nd); Valentin Castellano.

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler (Emmanuel Boateng, 115th); Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Arnor Traustason, 91st, Teal Bunbury, 114th), Matt Polster (Maciel, 91st); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:37 GMT+08:00

