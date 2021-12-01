Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Freidel leads S. Dakota St. over Prairie View 99-90

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 11:33
Freidel leads S. Dakota St. over Prairie View 99-90

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 21 points as South Dakota State defeated Prairie View 99-90 on Tuesday night.

Douglas Wilson had 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (7-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Zeke Mayo added 14 points. Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and eight rebounds.

William Douglas scored a career-high 24 points for the Panthers, who have now lost eight consecutive games to start the season. Jawaun Daniels added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 12 points.

D'Rell Roberts, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest led the Panthers, was held to 2 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO
Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO