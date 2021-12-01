Alexa
Los Angeles Angels sign longtime Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 10:59
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen agreed to a $6.75 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Anaheim native spent his first seven major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, making 295 appearances mostly as a reliever. He is 23-23 with a 4.07 ERA, 14 saves and 406 strikeouts.

Lorenzen also is an excellent hitter for a pitcher, batting .233 over his career with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 147 career plate appearances.

Lorenzen was in competition for a rotation spot with the Reds last spring, but he pitched exclusively in relief when he returned from a lengthy injury absence with a shoulder strain. He made 21 of his 26 career starts during the 2015 season.

Lorenzen attended Fullerton Union High School and Cal State Fullerton, both a short distance from Angel Stadium.

The Angels created a roster spot for Lorenzen earlier in the day by not tendering a contract to veteran infielder Phil Gosselin, who had seven homers and 47 RBIs last season while playing a surprisingly large role due to the Angels' injury problems. Gosselin was the Halos' cleanup or No. 3 hitter in 57 games last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:36 GMT+08:00

