Coleman lifts NJIT past Sacred Heart 75-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Miles Coleman scored 24 points as NJIT narrowly beat Sacred Heart 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Dylan O'Hearn added 20 points for for NJIT (3-3). Souleymane Diakite had 11 points and seven rebounds James Lee added eight rebounds.

Tyler Thomas had 29 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (2-5). Aaron Clarke added 11 points and six assists. Nico Galette had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com