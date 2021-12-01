Alexa
Campbell beats Lancaster Bible College 83-39

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 11:11
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jesus Carralero posted 14 points and six assists as Campbell easily beat Lancaster Bible College 83-39 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Clemons had 14 points and six rebounds for Campbell (6-1), which earned its fourth straight victory. Messiah Thompson added 12 points. Laurynas Vaistaras had 10 points.

Jordan Shewbridge had 13 points for the Chargers. Grant Sareyka added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 13:35 GMT+08:00

