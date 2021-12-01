Alexa
New Taipei Lego Christmasland opens Friday

2021 Christmasland will feature 14-meter LEGO Santa Claus, 3D LEGO laser light show

  170
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 12:36
LEGO-themed Christmasland. (newtaipei.travel image)

LEGO-themed Christmasland. (newtaipei.travel image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's Christmasland will kick off on Friday (Dec. 3) with a special LEGO theme, including the largest LEGO Santa Claus in Taiwan and a "Superstar Christmas Concert."

The 11th annual Christmasland, which will run until Jan. 2, is collaborating with Danish toy company LEGO for the first time to present a Christmas theme. Notable features include LEGO installations depicting Santa, reindeer, elves, gingerbread houses, and Christmas trees. Every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be a 3D LEGO laser light show.

(newtaipei.travel image)

This Christmasland will also feature a giant 14-meter Santa, the largest of its kind in Taiwan. There will also be three major light display zones: the "LEGO Christmas land" at New Taipei City Plaza, the "LEGO Happy Gingerbread Village at the Banqiao Station Plaza, and the "LEGO Christmas Fantasy Town" in Wanping Park.

During the first weekend of the festival, (Dec. 4-5), a "Christmas Happy Party" will be held that will include a market with vendors and performances by singers and dance troupes. A "Superstar Christmas Concert" will be held from Dec. 11-12 with host Mickey Huang (黃子佼) presenting performances by singers and groups such as Julia Peng (彭佳慧), Nine One One (玖壹壹), A-Lin, EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋), Lulu (黄路梓茵), Eve Ai (艾怡良), Accusefive (告五人), WeiBird (韋禮安), Princess Ai (戴愛玲), Bii (畢書盡), OSN (高爾宣), Ting Ting (蕭秉治), Ailing Tai (戴愛玲), Mixer (麋先生), GBOYSWAG (鼓鼓), and Julia Wu (吳卓源).

(CNA photo)

According to the New Taipei City Government Transportation Department, traffic controls will be implemented in the surrounding area during the festival.

Bicycles will be prohibited on the sidewalks around Taipei City Hall Plaza from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and traffic controls in place in the parking areas below and around the plaza. Adjustments will be made to bus stops, and nearby YouBike stations will be suspended.

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(newtaipei.travel image)

(CNA photo)

(newtaipei.travel image)
Updated : 2021-12-01 13:33 GMT+08:00

