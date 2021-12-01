Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Loewe put back lifts unbeaten Minnesota past Pitt 54-53

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 10:38
Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) hits a 3-point shot over Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...

Minnesota's Payton Willis (0) hits a 3-point shot over Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Luke Loewe put back the rebound off an E.J. Stephens miss with 2.4 seconds left to lift Minnesota to a 54-53 win over Pittsburgh in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest Tuesday night.

The Golden Gophers (6-0) remain undefeated despite going more than five minutes without a field goal at the end of their first game against a Power 5 opponent this season. Stephens hit a 3-pointer with 5:48 left to put Minnesota in front and the Golden Gophers went without a field goal until Payton Willis scored a layup with :30 left to pull within one. After Pitt's Jamarius Burton missed a jumper Stephens drove to the basket only to have his shot roll off and Loewe, who was unchecked by the Pitt defense, soared to snare the rebound and put it back for the win.

Under first-year coach Ben Johnson, Minnesota's roster is stocked with transfers from mid-major programs and has just two players, seniors Eric Curry and Willis, who have ever played for a high-major program.

Jamison Battle, a transfer from George Washington, led Minnesota with 16 points and seven rebounds. Willis added 15 points and the only points Loewe scored came on his game-winning put back. The Gophers were out-rebounded 40-33, but made up for that shortfall by making 7 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.

John Hugley finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh (2-5). Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-01 12:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU