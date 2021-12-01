Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Buckingham leads UNC Greensboro past Elon 74-61

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 10:49
Buckingham leads UNC Greensboro past Elon 74-61

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — De'Monte Buckingham had 21 points as UNC Greensboro got past Elon 74-61 on Tuesday night.

Bas Leyte had 17 points and eight rebounds for UNC Greensboro (7-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Khyre Thompson added 13 points. Dante Treacy had six assists.

Darius Burford had 15 points for the Phoenix (2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Torrence Watson added 13 points. Hunter Woods had 13 points.

Zac Ervin, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Phoenix, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5) and scored two points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 12:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU