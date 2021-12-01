Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith lifts Chattanooga over Tennessee Tech 82-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 10:37
Smith lifts Chattanooga over Tennessee Tech 82-65

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 28 points as Chattanooga beat Tennessee Tech 82-65 on Tuesday night.

Smith hit 11 of 14 shots. He added six rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 18 points and six assists for Chattanooga (6-1). Silvio De Sousa added 17 points and 11 rebounds. A.J. Caldwell had six assists.

Amadou Sylla had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (2-5). Kenny White Jr. added 11 points. Jr. Clay had 10 points and six assists.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Chattanooga defeated Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Nov. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 12:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU