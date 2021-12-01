Alexa
Texas A&M defeats New Orleans 85-65 with 5 in double figures

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 10:40
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams.

Texas A&M (7-1) led 21-15 in the first half when Taylor was fouled on a 3-pointer that missed. He made all three free throws to start a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and the Aggies went on to lead 44-26 at halftime. Texas A&M made seven 3-pointers on 15 attempts in the first half and finished the game 11 for 23.

Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers (3-5) with 20 points. Troy Green scored 17 points and Simeon Kirkland added 10. Robby Robinson had nine rebounds and five assists but did not score.

Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson, the SEC player of the week after averaging 16 points in three games at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, scored five points and played only 16 minutes.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-01 12:03 GMT+08:00

