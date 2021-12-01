Alexa
Lee scores 32 to lift Davidson over Charlotte 75-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 10:08
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 32 points as Davidson topped Charlotte 75-58 on Tuesday night.

Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (5-2), which won its fourth straight game.

Aly Khalifa had 18 points for the 49ers (3-3). Jahmir Young added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-01 12:02 GMT+08:00

