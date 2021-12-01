Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Lithuanian lawmaker calls China ‘People's Republic of Comedy’

Parliamentarian pushes back against Chinese journalist’s ‘low-end actors’ comment

  148
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/01 11:12
Matas Maldeikis, chair of Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, speaks in meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential ...

Matas Maldeikis, chair of Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, speaks in meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Matas Maldeikis, one of the Lithuanian parliamentarians currently visiting Taiwan, denounced China as “the People's Republic of Comedy" on Tuesday (Nov. 30) as he traded barbs with a Chinese journalist over the Baltic nation’s support for Taiwan.

Hu Xijing (胡錫進), editor-in-chief of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece the Global Times, in a tweet derided the Lithuanian legislators as “low-end European political actors” that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had paid for the trip. He also poked fun at Taiwan for its “unsalable pineapples,” a reference to Beijing's arbitrary import ban on the country's pineapples earlier this year over alleged pest concerns.

Maldeikis, chair of the Lithuanian parliament's Taiwan Friendship Group, hit back, tweeting: “Xi is sending his clowns to attack us. We should call China ‘The People's Republic of Comedy’.”

The Lithuanian delegation is in Taiwan to attend the 2021 Open Parliament Forum from Thursday to Friday (Dec. 2-3). The event will see the participation of 10 lawmakers from all three Baltic nations — Lithuanian, Estonia, and Latvia — and the politicians' trip to Taiwan has been kept low-profile to avoid Chinese interference.

Dovile Sakaliene, another of the legislators in the Lithuanian group, said upon arrival in Taiwan Sunday (Nov. 28) that she felt “privileged” to be included on China’s blacklist and that the Baltic country’s support of Taiwan will not be swayed. On Tuesday, she posted photos of herself with President Tsai on Twitter, describing the pair as “two women sanctioned by #PRC for loving freedom and standing up to communism.”
Lithuanian
Lithuania
Taiwan
Hu Xijin
Global Times
China
Beijing
Open Parliament Forum
Baltic countries
Parliamentarian

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
Indian anchor mocks Chinese embassy’s ‘meltdown’ over her special on Taiwan
2021/11/30 22:03
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
Taiwan beat UNAIDS treatment target for 2020
2021/11/30 18:29
Simpsons episode blasting Beijing's authoritarian rule missing from Disney+ Hong Kong streaming service
Simpsons episode blasting Beijing's authoritarian rule missing from Disney+ Hong Kong streaming service
2021/11/30 17:55
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats
2021/11/30 17:08
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday
2021/11/30 16:48

Updated : 2021-12-01 12:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU