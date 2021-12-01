Hilton Gifts Collections Offers Hampers This Festive Season

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 December 2021 - This upcoming festive season, Hilton Gifts Collections is offering a wide variety of Christmas and Chinese New Year (CNY) themed gift hampers in Singapore. Individuals can choose from an extensive selection of gift hamper shapes, sizes, and contents to ensure that they can get the ideal gift for the occasion.





The florist's selection of Christmas hampers is available in an extensive array of different combinations of desserts, alcohol, flowers, soft toys, and even electric kitchen appliances such as water heaters and rice cookers. Their CNY hampers are similarly varied to suit a wide range of needs and preferences, and include auspicious products that represent abundant health, prosperity, and harmony. Customisation is also available for individuals looking to add a touch of personalisation to their gift.





Striving to be the leading local florist in Singapore, Hilton Gifts Collections provides a selection of flowers and gifts across various occasions and purposes. This includes a vast assortment of over a thousand different gift items - flower bouquets, gift hampers, party banners, balloons, soft toys, household plants, and condolence wreaths. Gifts available are suitable for a wide variety of special occasions, including birthdays, housewarmings, new births, graduations, funerals, Christmas, Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Mother's Day, and Father's Day.





Hilton Gifts Collections was established in 1996, and they strive to be the leading local florist in Singapore. They have a team of staff to help in fulfilling orders, as well as design staff with experience in handling events of all shapes and sizes from parties, to corporate events, to weddings. By bringing in their new gift hampers for the upcoming festive season, Hilton Gifts Collections aspires to be of aid to individuals with gifting needs.





For more information, please visit: https://hilton-gifts.com/shop/

