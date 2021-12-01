Alexa
Gio Reyna returns to training with Borussia Dortmund

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/01 08:36
American midfielder Gio Reyna resumed training with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, nearly three months after injuring his right hamstring.

Dortmund tweeted a photo of the 19-year-old at practice.

Reyna, a son of former American captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt while playing for the United States in its opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

He has missed 10 Bundesliga matches, five Champions League games and one German Cup match in addition to seven U.S. World Cup qualifiers.

Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in a league match Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

