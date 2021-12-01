4 Chinese fighter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes briefly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Nov. 30), marking the 29th intrusion in November.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 twin-engine jet fighters flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese fighter planes.

Chinese aircraft were spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone every day last month except for on Nov. 3. A total of 168 PLAAF aircraft were tracked in the zone for the month.

The 29 intrusions in November are the most of any month since the MND began publicly reporting incursions in September 2020. That month and January of this year tied for the previous record, with 27 incursions each.

Since last September, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese planes on Nov. 30. (MND image)