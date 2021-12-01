Alexa
By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/01 06:25
Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father and his mother was wounded, authorities said Tuesday.

Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the argument with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents' home in Jacksonville, Florida, according to a partially redacted arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The fight started after the former running back's father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson's girlfriend. Anderson got into a verbal fight with his 52-year-old father, and his mother urged him to go back upstairs. Anderson's father and mother than began arguing and the senior Anderson flipped over a recliner, causing Anderson to come back downstairs to check on his mother's well-being, according to the arrest report.

Anderson then began arguing with his father. The part of the report describing the shooting was blacked out, but it said Anderson had a gunshot wound to his chest and back. Anderson's mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital, the report said.

Anderson's father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

It was not immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.

Anderson played for UCF from 2017 to 2020 and had 3,708 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns, the eighth-highest in the school's record books.

In a tweet, University of Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel, who coached Anderson at UCF, said he was “saddened and stunned" by his death.

“Tough and gritty, fun and full of laughter, he made such a positive impact on our university, community, and our locker room," Heupel said. “He was an unbelievable teammate."

Updated : 2021-12-01 09:02 GMT+08:00

