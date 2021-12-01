Alexa
Titans add rookie linebacker Monty Rice to IR list now at 18

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 06:03
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have added rookie linebacker Monty Rice to an injured reserve list now at 18 with the team at its bye.

The Titans put Rice on injured reserve Tuesday and released wide receiver Austin Mack from the practice squad.

Rice hurt his right ankle in last week's 36-13 loss to the Patriots. He was helped off the field in the second quarter and didn't return. The third-round pick out of Georgia has started four of 10 games played this season with injuries to fellow linebackers Jayon Brown, David Long Jr. and Rashaan Evans.

The rookie is the 18th player currently on injured reserve. Brown is among 12 who've returned from injured reserve, though running back and Darrynton Evans and receiver Marcus Johnson are out for the season after going on that list for the second time.

Updated : 2021-12-01 07:49 GMT+08:00

