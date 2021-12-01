Alexa
Brewers sign catchers Severino, Sullivan to 1-year deals

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 05:53
FILE - Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino throws to first base for an out on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the fifth inning ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have added two catchers by signing Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts.

Severino, 28, batted .248 with a .308 on-base percentage, 11 homers and a career-high 46 RBIs in 113 games with the Baltimore Orioles this past season. He hit .293 in 147 at-bats against left-handed pitching.

He’s a career .235 hitter with a .305 on-base percentage. Severino played for the Washington Nationals from 2015-18 before spending the last three seasons in Baltimore.

Sullivan has no major league experience but got a big league deal anyway. He has spent six seasons playing in the minors for the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 27-year-old spent 2021 batting .223 with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 90 games for the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina.

Milwaukee needed to find catchers to back up 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez after Manny Piña signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and Luke Maile became a free agent.

Piña had been with the Brewers since 2016 and hit .189 with a .293 on-base percentage, 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 75 games this past season. Maile hit .300 with three RBIs in 15 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-01 07:31 GMT+08:00

