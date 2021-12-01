Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/01 05:09
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $3.77 to $66.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.87 to $70.57 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 10 cents to $1.98 a gallon. December heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.06 a gallon. January natural gas fell 28 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $8.70 to $1,776.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 3 cents to $22.82 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.12 Japanese yen from 113.73 yen. The euro rose to $1.1322 from $1.1274.

Updated : 2021-12-01 07:29 GMT+08:00

