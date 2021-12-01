Alexa
Orioles grant Kriske release for international opportunity

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 04:33
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles granted right-hander Brooks Kriske his release to pursue an international opportunity.

The Orioles also announced Tuesday that infielder Lucius Fox was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old Kriske made 16 relief appearances over the past two seasons with the Orioles and New York Yankees. He was 2-1 with a 14.40 ERA.

The 24-year-old Fox has not appeared in the majors. He hit .242 with four homers and 21 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha last season while part of the Kansas City organization. The Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Royals earlier in November.

