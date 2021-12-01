Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Raley signs $10 million, 2-year contract with Tampa Bay

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 04:45
Raley signs $10 million, 2-year contract with Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed reliever Brooks Raley on Tuesday to a $10 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Raley went 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 58 games with Houston this season. The 33-year old struck out 65 and walked 16 in 49 innings.

“I just feel like there's more in the tank, and I want to grow as a player and as a person and I thought Tampa was a perfect fit for that," Raley said. “I felt like we found common ground and made it all work.”

In four major league seasons, Raley is 3-6 with a 5.62 ERA in 93 games and has 122 strikeouts over 107 1/3 innings. The left-hander appeared in 14 games in 2012-13 with the Chicago Cubs and spent 2015-19 in South Korea before returning to the majors in 2020.

Tampa Bay also is working to finalize a free-agent deal with right-hander Corey Kluber.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner with Cleveland was slowed by a shoulder injury and went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 games last season with the New York Yankees. He was limited to 36 2/3 innings in 2019-20 by injuries.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2021-12-01 06:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi