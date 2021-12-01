Alexa
Michigan's Hutchinson, Spartans' Tucker earn Big Ten honors

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 02:44
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten announced Tuesday that Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is its defensive player of the year and Michigan State's Mel Tucker is the coach of the year.

Hutchinson leads the conference and is third nationally with 13 sacks, including three in the win over Ohio State last week.

Tucker has led the Spartans to a 10-2 record in his second year, including a win over rival Michigan, after they were 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Big Ten coaches' all-conference first-team defense: linemen, Hutchinson; Haskell Garrett, Ohio State; Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State; George Karlaftis, Purdue; linebackers, David Ojabo, Michigan; Leo Chenal, Wisconsin; Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin; defensive backs, Dane Belton, Iowa; Riley Moss, Iowa; Dax Hill, Michigan; and Jaquan Brisker, Penn State.

The coaches' all-conference first-team specialists: kicker, Jake Moody, Michigan; punter, Jordan Stout, Penn State; return specialist, Charlie Jones, Iowa.

Offensive honorees will be announced by the league Wednesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-12-01 04:46 GMT+08:00

