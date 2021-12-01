Alexa
White Sox sign reliever Graveman to $24 million, 3-year deal

By JAY COHEN , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/01 02:08
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox fortified their bullpen on Tuesday, announcing a $24 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman.

The 30-year-old Graveman is expected to pitch in front of All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, who had 38 saves and a 2.54 ERA in his first season with Chicago. The defending AL Central champions also have Craig Kimbrel, but he could be on the move after he faltered in a setup role with the White Sox.

After beginning his career as a starter, Graveman flourished while working out of the bullpen this year. He went 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA and his first 10 career saves in 53 games with Seattle and Houston.

“Kendall is a veteran who provides us with end-of-game bullpen depth and an ability to induce ground balls,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. “He’s a high-character guy and a great teammate who will fit well within our clubhouse and bullpen.”

Graveman also appeared in nine postseason games with Houston this year, allowing two earned runs in 11 innings.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

