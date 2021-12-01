Alexa
Court date reset for UFC star Jon Jones in Vegas case

By Associated Press
2021/12/01 01:48
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court date was reset to January for former UFC champion Jon Jones to learn whether he'll face criminal charges following his September arrest on allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace.

Neither Jones nor attorneys were in court Tuesday when a judge pushed back the date for prosecutors to file a criminal complaint.

Jones' attorney's name was not reflected in the court record. Jones remains free on $8,000 bail.

He was arrested before dawn Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle, leaving a dent and chipped paint, according to a police report.

Jones lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attended a UFC Hall of Fame induction at the Park MGM hotel the night before his arrest.

Jones (26-1, 1 no-contest) had three stints as UFC light heavyweight champion from 2011 to 2020. He's widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

However, because of arrests, suspensions and disputes with the UFC, he has fought only eight times in recent years. He beat Dominick Reyes in February 2020 but relinquished the light heavyweight title last year.

