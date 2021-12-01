Alexa
AP source: Tigers, Báez nearing $140 million, 6-year deal

By JAY COHEN , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/01 01:35
Javier Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.

Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets last season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

Detroit had been looking for a shortstop since it went 77-85 last season, finishing third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers also traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart and signed left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez in free agency.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-01 03:12 GMT+08:00

