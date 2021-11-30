All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48 Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45 Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46 Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58 WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56 Charlotte 19 8 9 2 0 18 56 57 Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64 Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 16 15 1 0 0 30 62 30 Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50 Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58 Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54 Belleville 17 9 8 0 0 18 56 53 Laval 17 7 9 1 0 15 56 64 Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 17 11 4 1 1 24 54 44 Manitoba 18 11 6 1 0 23 60 47 Iowa 15 9 5 1 0 19 54 40 Grand Rapids 17 7 7 2 1 17 49 55 Rockford 15 6 7 1 1 14 40 54 Texas 16 6 8 1 1 14 47 52 Milwaukee 17 5 11 1 0 11 47 62

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38 Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41 Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48 San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45 Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55 Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45 Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43 Abbotsford 13 4 6 2 1 11 36 39 San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.