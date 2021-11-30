Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Charlotte 19 8 9 2 0 18 56 57
Bridgeport 20 6 11 1 2 15 50 64
Lehigh Valley 18 3 10 4 1 11 41 60
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 16 15 1 0 0 30 62 30
Cleveland 17 9 3 2 3 23 53 50
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 16 9 5 1 1 20 52 54
Belleville 17 9 8 0 0 18 56 53
Laval 17 7 9 1 0 15 56 64
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 17 11 4 1 1 24 54 44
Manitoba 18 11 6 1 0 23 60 47
Iowa 15 9 5 1 0 19 54 40
Grand Rapids 17 7 7 2 1 17 49 55
Rockford 15 6 7 1 1 14 40 54
Texas 16 6 8 1 1 14 47 52
Milwaukee 17 5 11 1 0 11 47 62
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 15 11 2 2 0 24 50 38
Ontario 14 11 2 0 1 23 59 41
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
San Diego 15 8 6 1 0 17 45 45
Colorado 17 7 7 1 2 17 53 55
Tucson 14 7 6 1 0 15 40 45
Bakersfield 14 6 6 1 1 14 39 43
Abbotsford 13 4 6 2 1 11 36 39
San Jose 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 55

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Texas at Laval, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-01 01:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Chinese nuclear sub spotted in Taiwan Strait, shadowed by US patrol plane
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis