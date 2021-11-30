Alexa
Morikawa heads to Bahamas for a shot at No. 1 in the world

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/30 22:50
PGA TOUR

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Site: Nassau, Bahamas.

Course: Albany GC. Yardage: 7,309. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Henrik Stenson (2019).

Notes: Collin Morikawa has a chance to go to No. 1 in the world by winning, but only for one week. ... The holiday tournament hosted by Tiger Woods is not official money, although it awards world ranking points. ... The only player from outside the top 50 is Henrik Stenson, given an exemption as the defending champion from two years ago. ... The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. ... Newcomers to the elite field include Morikawa, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. ... Woods, who is not playing as he recovers from his February car accident, is a five-time winner of the event. All of his victories were at Sherwood Country Club in California. ... Rickie Fowler and Luke Donald are the only past champions who have yet to win a major. ... U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm decided not to play this year. He has won and been runner-up in his two appearances. ... Among those who chose not to play are Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. ... Morikawa is the only current major champion in the field.

Next week: QBE Shootout.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

DP WORLD TOUR

Last week: Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 20-23.

DP World Tour Rankings: Thriston Lawrence.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, Tokyo Yomiuri CC, Tokyo. Defending champion: Chan Kim. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Sunshine Tour: South African Open Championship, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship, Laguna Golf Phuket, Phuket, Thailand. Defending champion: New event. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, midnight-4 a.m. (Golf Channel. Online: https://www.asiantour.com/

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-01 00:10 GMT+08:00

