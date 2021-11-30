Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

India's economy grows by 8.4% amid signs of recovery

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 21:41
Laborers work at a building construction site in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter fro...
FILE - Workers prepare work to lay an underground electricity cable in Mumbai, India Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the Jul...

Laborers work at a building construction site in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter fro...

FILE - Workers prepare work to lay an underground electricity cable in Mumbai, India Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the Jul...

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economy grew by 8.4% in the July-September quarter from the same period a year earlier, the government announced Tuesday, raising hopes of a recovery after the country suffered historic contractions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

India, Asia’s third-largest economy, suffered one of the biggest setbacks among major economies in the last fiscal year.

In the same quarter a year before, the economy contracted by 7.4%, badly hit by rising COVID-19 cases and a stringent nationwide lockdown, with restrictions lasting months that dealt a huge blow to economic activity.

After being hit by a devastating surge in virus cases stoked by Delta variant earlier this year, the situation in India has improved in recent months. Daily cases have sunk dramatically to about 10,000 after breaching 400,000 in May and the vaccination pace has picked up, instilling confidence in reopening businesses and industries. Streets and markets across the country are now abuzz with activity.

Sectors like agriculture and mining performed well and helped lead the growth seen in the July-September quarter, experts said.

The new gross domestic product (GDP) numbers added to signs of an economic turnaround. Growth in the April-June quarter jumped by 20.1%. It was the fastest pace of expansion for India ever since it began publishing GDP figures in 1996. But economists cautioned that the rise was calculated from last year’s smaller base when India’s economy shrank by 24.4% in the April-June quarter of 2020, pulling the country into a recession.

A country enters a technical recession if its economy contracts for two successive quarters.

In 2020-21, India's growth contracted by 7.3%, worsening from a slump that slashed growth to 4% from 8% in the two years before the pandemic hit.

Updated : 2021-11-30 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13