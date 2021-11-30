Live updates: Blinken says vaccine disparity must be tackled

Due to the lockdown, shops and restaurants are all closed and a person does ‚Window Shopping' in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Li... Due to the lockdown, shops and restaurants are all closed and a person does ‚Window Shopping' in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, watches as a patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine during his visit to the Lordship Lane Primary care center... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, watches as a patient receives a COVID-19 vaccine during his visit to the Lordship Lane Primary care center where he met staff and people receiving their booster vaccines, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Paul Grover/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Latvian President Egils Levits pose for the media in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Ints Kaln... U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Latvian President Egils Levits pose for the media in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Ints Kalnins/Pool Photo via AP)

A sign reads "Test station"" in front of a pharmacy in Vilshofen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The number of new corona infections per 100,000 in... A sign reads "Test station"" in front of a pharmacy in Vilshofen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The number of new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the district of Passau is currently over 1000. (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)

FILE - A medical worker prepares a shot of Russia's Sputnik Lite coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Re... FILE - A medical worker prepares a shot of Russia's Sputnik Lite coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square with the St. Basil Cathedral in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 26, 2021. The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Monday Nov. 29, 2021, that it will immediately start working on adapting that COVID-19 vaccine to counter the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk in downtown Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Portuguese health authorities on Monday ident... People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk in downtown Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant spreading fast globally, among members of the Lisbon-based Belenenses SAD soccer club, and were investigating possible local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Travellers wait in queue to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Travellers wait in queue to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People wear face masks as they sing a song in honor of Saint Saturnine, on his festivity day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP ... People wear face masks as they sing a song in honor of Saint Saturnine, on his festivity day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

RIGA, Latvia — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was discovered in South Africa, underscores the point that "none of us will be fully safe until everyone is.”

Speaking in Riga, Latvia, during a two-day meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, Blinken also noted “a real disparity” between vaccinations in Africa and the United States and Europe.

“We have vaccination rates in the United States, in Europe of 50, 60, 70%, depending on exactly who you’re counting. And in Africa, it’s more like 14, 15% or less.”

He noted that sometimes the supply of vaccines may actually be sufficient to meet the needs, but the ability to get shots in arms is lacking.

He said the United States was working on a solution that “brings the private sector into the game to help solve these last-mile problems of getting shots and arms. We’re putting that into into motion now.”

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— The EU’s medical agency says it will take two weeks to have an indication whether the current COVID-19 vaccines will be able to deal with the new variant

— See all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

SINGAPORE — Singapore will tighten border restrictions as it seeks to guard against the new omicron coronavirus variant that has spread to at least 16 countries and sparked global concern.

Authorities announced Tuesday that Singapore will freeze the addition of new vaccinated travel lanes which already are in use to allow travelers from countries like the U.S. and Malaysia to enter Singapore without quarantine. Authorities said Tuesday they were suspending plans to include other countries in the program.

Singapore had already deferred the launch of vaccinated travel lanes with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, given their proximity as transport hubs to countries like Botswana, South Africa, and other African countries which have been hit by the omicron variant.

___

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he tasked the government to work up a revised plan of COVID-19 response within a week, taking into account the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Russian leader said Russia’s health care system should be prepared for the new challenges of the changing virus, adding that globally, the world can effectively fight the pandemic only with “coordinated actions of the international community.”

Russia still hasn’t reported any confirmed cases of omicron. It hasn’t halted flights with African nations but has restricted travel from several African countries.

___

BRUSSELS — The omicron variant was already in the Netherlands when South Africa alerted the World Health Organization about it last week, Dutch health authorities said Tuesday, adding to fear and confusion over the new version of the coronavirus.

The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23. The WHO said South Africa first reported the the variant to the U.N. healthy agency on Nov. 24.

It remains unclear where or when the variant first emerged — but that hasn’t stopped nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from southern Africa.

Much is still not known about the variant — though the WHO warned that the global risk from the variant is “very high” and early evidence suggests it could be more contagious.