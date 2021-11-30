Acclaimed Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021 Returns to Cyberport

Over 70 Speakers to Gather In-person and Online to Shed Light on Latest Trends in Digital Entertainment

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - The annual digital entertainment flagship event, Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF2021) will return to Cyberport on 10-12 December. Cyberport will transform into an intersection between industry knowledge exchange and first-hand experiences of the latest technologies to present an all-new digital entertainment carnival. Besides forum discussions under the theme "Infinity Games – Breaking the Limits of Digital Entertainment", participants will be able to immerse themselves in digital entertainment and esports experiences with "sea", "land" and "air" elements respectively to inspire infinite excitement. The three-day forum will be held under a hybrid format of online and in-person participation and will feature more than 10 esports tournaments and exhibition matches, as well as over 40 online and offline innovation showcases, workshops and game experiences.

As the hub for Hong Kong's digital technology industry, Cyberport is committed to fostering the rapid growth of the digital entertainment industry by supporting start-ups to expand their networks and cultivating talents. DELF2021 will bring together more than 70 overseas and local expert speakers from renowned organisations, including international new media thinktank IPG Media Lab, Netease Esports X Tournaments (NeXT), Meta (formerly Facebook), disguise, Warner Music Asia, Riot Games, Animoca Brands, etc. to deep dive into the hottest topics such as esports, non-fungible token (NFT), Art Tech, the metaverse and more.

Immerse in the extraordinary experience of new technology in digital entertainment

The Experience Zone @ Cyberport will provide novel experiences for participants to feel the excitement of innovation and technology. For example, the SWIFT2 smart VR sports suit enables an immersive and sensational experience for the participants to not only see, but also feel the game environment with other senses. The latest gaming technologies like racing simulators, flight simulators and the VR omnidirectional treadmill are a few other examples of extraordinary esports experiences available at DELF2021.

Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, says, "With the public shifting its appetite for entertainment towards digital means, the technology-driven segments have led the growth of the global media and entertainment market. Pioneering developments in blockchain gaming, the metaverse and ArtTech are also powering the digital entertainment industry to new heights. Cyberport is glad to see a thriving market and is committed to propelling the growth of digital entertainment by organising events such as esports tournaments and art tech and innovator showcases. These events facilitate the industry to demonstrate the fruits of their labour and draw the attention of investors and the general public, allowing the public to gain a deeper understanding and experiences in digital entertainment. I hope the three-day DELF2021 and DE*SPARK throughout December will provide the general public, especially our youth, with an opportunity to savour the exciting world of digital entertainment through the insightful discussions, tournaments and exhibition matches, and start-ups showcases, and feel the buzz of the thriving digital entertainment industry."

Terence Leung, Senior Manager of Esports and Youth Team of Cyberport, says, "DELF2021 will include the Infinity Games, designed with elements of 'sea', 'land' and 'air' to lead participants into a ground-breaking esports experience. There will also be a series of online and offline activities to be presented through innovative means, so that industry players, esports lovers, and people from different walks of life can immerse themselves in the ultimate digital entertainment experience anytime, anywhere."

International spotlight events cover multiple digital entertainment areas

Another spotlight event is the APRU MetaGame Conference 2021, to be held on the second day of DELF2021 (11 December). Hosted by the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), a consortium of the world's top research universities, the conference features local and overseas leaders to discuss digital skills of the future and universities' role in preparing the next generation of innovators and changemakers., and how Esports can offer pathways to careers in engineering, education, youth development, etc.

The month-long DE*SPARK will officially kick-off during DELF2021. DE*SPARK will present multiple esports and gaming events, including RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong), AWS DeepRacer 500 Strong Training Day and Valorant Champions, to further deepen the business and community's understanding of the esports and digital entertainment industry.

The Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum is an internationally-acclaimed event in digital entertainment. In 2020, the two-day forum was held in a virtual and interactive format for the first time and brought together more than 70 speakers, and drawing a total of 600,000 views from almost 30 countries or regions. It presented 15 online tournaments, over 100 hours of exciting content, and over 30 incubators demonstrations.

Appendix 1 一 Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021

More speakers to be announced soon.





Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2021 Agenda

Day 1 – 10 Dec 2021（Fri）

Opening 0900-0930 Registration 0930-0940 Opening 0940-0945 Welcome Remarks

Guest of Honour: Dr George Lam, Chairman, Cyberport 0945-0950 Opening Remarks Guest of Honour: Mr Alfred Sit Wing-hang, JP, Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Winning Digital Strategies for Future Entertainment 1000-1020 How to Win the Future of Digital Entertainment? Speaker: Mr Adam Simon, US Head of Innovation, UM; Senior Vice President Strategy, IPG Media Lab 1020-1040 Channel without Limit: The Changing Landscape of Entertainment Distribution Speaker: Dr Max Howard, Former Animation Producer & Studio Executive, Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Feature Animation & DreamWorks; Visiting Professor, Academy of Film, Hong Kong Baptist University 1040-1100 Streaming without Limit: Enabling Content Creation and Streamers Moderator:

Mr Michael Heina, International Sector Director, Esports & Gaming, YouGov Speaker:

1/ Mr Carlos Alimurung, CEO, ONE Esports 2/ Ms Michelle Zhao, Director, Global Gaming for GCR, Meta 1100-1120 Experience without Limit: Next-generation of Virtual Production for Films and Videos Moderator:

Mr Eddy Wong, Founder & CEO, ICE Production Limited

Speaker:

Mr Cesar Caceres, Technical Head of APAC, disguise 1120-1130 Speed without Limit: FIA Motorsport Games Digital Cup HK Representative Show Match 1130-1200 Sporting without Limit: Digitalisation of Spectacular Sports – A Turnkey Solution for Fan Engagement Moderator: Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer, Cyberport Speakers:

1/ Mr Kenneth Lam, Executive Committee Member & Immediate Past President, Hong Kong Golf Association

2/ Mr Owen Chan, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Automobile Association 1200-1220 Audio without Limit: The Integration of Game and Music

Speaker: Becky Yeung, Regional Head of Brand Partnerships, Warner Music Asia Winning Digital Strategies for Mainland Market 1220-1240 Culture without Limit: Redefinition between Esports and City Dynamics Speaker: Mr Ben Zhao, General Manager, NetEase Esports 1240-1300 Talent without Limit: Nurturing Digital Creators for the Metaverse Moderator: Mr John Huen, CEO, Koding Kingdom (HK) Ltd

Speaker: Mr Senlin Feng, CEO, Taozicoding Global Scaling of Hong Kong Digital Entertainment 1400-1420 Purpose without Limit: Construction of Open Metaverses Essential for Web 3.0 Development Speaker: Mr Evan Auyang, Group President, Animoca Brands 1420-1440 Gaming without Limit: Building a Metaverse for Gamers Speaker: Mr Hendrick Sin, MH, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, CMGE Technology Group Limited 1440-1510 Talent without Limit: Building a Globally Thriving Entertainment Business Model Programme Partner: Yesports Media Ltd. Moderator: Mr Timothy Shen, Founder & Investor, Yesports Media Limited Speakers:

1/ Mr Hanjin Tan, Co-Founder, Naffiti

2/ Dr Henrietta Tsui-Leung, Founder & CEO, Ora-Ora 1510-1550 Nordic Hour - Fun without Limit: Spreading the Happiness of Nordic to the Rest of the World through Digital Entertainment Programme Partner: Nordic Innovation House

Moderator: Mrs Binh Johansson, Community Director, Nordic Innovation House Hong Kong Speakers:

1/ Mr Peter Lübeck, CEO, Game Habitat

2/ Ms Suvi Latva, Chief Business Advisor, Neogames Finland 1550-1600 Scaling Hong Kong DE Companies to Nordics: Hong Kong Delegates Ceremony





Breakout Sessions:

Time Main Stage Tech Track Venturer Track 1600-1845 1600-1630 HKFA FIFA eNation HK Representatives Show Match 1600-1645 Speed without Limit: Fast and Furious Flying Excitement Programme Partner: Hong Kong Drone Sports Association (HKDSA) Moderator:

Mr Andy Chau, Chairman, Hong Kong Drone Sports Association Speakers (Session 1): 1/ Mr Bruno Delor, Drone Sport Subcommittee Chairman, World Air Sports Federation (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale - FAI) 2/ Mr Eric Li-Koo, Technical Standards Director, British Drone Racing Association (BDRA) Speakers (Session 2): 1/ Mr James Kang, Chairman, Korea Drone Racing Association 2/ Dr Michael Kostka, CEO, Drone Champions AG (DCL) 1600 – 1645 Marketers without Limit - How to Connect Brands with Audiences in Metaverse

Programme Partner: Interactive Advertising Bureau Hong Kong (IAB Hong Kong) Moderator: Mr Ben Chien, Managing Director, AnyMind Speakers: 1/ Mr Kevin Lee, Founder & CEO, Redspots Creative (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. 2/ Mr Roger Li, Senior Director of Ad Creative, Yahoo Creative Studios, Yahoo 3/ Mr Steve Ip, CEO, Conductive Research 1645 – 1700 Reality without Limit: Embracing Extended Reality for Performance Art

Programme Partner: Hong Kong Extended Reality Association (HKXRA) Speaker: Mr Steve Ng, SVP, Commercial Group, Product Marketing & Solutions Consulting, HKT 16:45 – 17:15 Branding without Limit: Talon – Brand Partnership with PSG on League of Legends 1700 – 1715 Production without Limit: How AI Scripting will Change the Entertainment Production Speaker: Mr Kelvin Choy, Business Development Manager, mm2 1715 – 1745

Growth without Limit: A Sharing Session by "Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme (GEPS)" Awardees Programme Partner: Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA)

Moderator: Mr Gabriel Pang, Chairman, Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association Speakers: 1/ Mr Billy Hui, CEO, Trefle & Co. Limited 2/ Mr Hank Choi Co-Founder, Minidragon Limited 3/Mr Janus Wong , CEO, Genuine Studio Ltd 1715-1730 Speed without Limit: New levels of Wireless in B5G and 6G 1745 – 1800

Creation without Limit: Digital Arts for the Metaverse Speaker: Mr Vincent Yeung, Founder & Artist, Avatarisms 1730-1745 Engagement without Limit: Technology Solutions for the Sports and Entertainment Sector Speaker: Mr Eduard Castell, Delegate, LaLiga in Hong Kong 1745-1815 Distribution without Limit: Technologies Empowering and Optimising Game Sales and Distribution Worldwide Speakers:

1/ Mr Jingbo Chen, Head, Xsolla Greater China 2/Mr Lilong Su, Founder & CEO, Long Tech Network 1800 – 1815 Gaming without Limit: Blocking Gaming 101

Speaker: Mr Simon Wong, Vice-Chairman, Hong Kong Game Industry Association (GIA); Board Member, Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) 1815-1830

Sporting without Limit: Insights of Cycling Esports Speaker: Mr Nicholas Aaron Khoo, Co-Founder, SCOGA 1815 – 1830

Protection without Limit: Microinsurance for Digital Assets Speaker: Ms Kelly Lui, Head of Operations HK, YAS Microinsurance 1830 – 1845

Audio without Limit: Secret of Game Music Production for Indie and AAA Studios

Speaker:

Mr Collin Chu, Game Composer, Spike and Crowd Studios 1830 – 1845

Scaling without Limit: Mainland Opportunities for Hong Kong Mobile Games





Day 2 – 11 Dec 2021（Sat）

0830-0900 Registration Main Stage Talent Track 0900-1800 0930-1230 APRU Esports MetaGame Conference 2021 1200-1245 Breaking the Limits for Women in Games Programme Partner: WIG Ambassadors Moderator: Ms Dan Sun, Senior People Program Manager, Riot Games

Speakers: 1/ Ms Kah Hui Teo, Global Localization Manager, Keywords Studios

2/ Ms Kathy Wen, Director, People & Operations, Riot Games

3/ Ms Rebecca Chan, General Manager, Visual Concepts China 1300-1800 Esports Corporate Challenge Finals – FIFA & Wild Rift 1245-1315 Changing the Narrative: The Future of Esports Programme Partner: Women in Esports Moderator: Dr Maria Stukoff , Director, Maker Space, University of Salford Speakers: 1/ Ms Alice Leaman, Head of Operations, British Esports Association 2/ Mrs Shoubna Naika-Taylor, Curriculum Lead & Esports Manager for Coventry Crosshairs, Coventry College 3/ Ms Sue Lavasani, PPC Specialist, Corsair 1315-1330 Development without Limit: Insights from the Survey Report on the Development of Esports in Hong Kong Speaker: Dr Claudia Wong, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Hong Kong Baptist University 1330-1400 Ideation without Limit: Esports Business Case Competition Winners Presentation Session Programme Partner: The Y.Elites Association & Student Elites Moderator: Mr Leonard Chan, Chairman, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association 1400-1430 Talent without Limit: Unleashing Youth's Potentials Programme Partner: Yesports Media Ltd. 1430-1445 Change without Limit: Grooming Youth through Esports Programme Partner: Caritas Infinity Teens Moderator: Ms Ching Yi Wong, Social Work Supervisor, Cyber Youth Support Team, Caritas Infinity Teens Speaker: Mr Ka Hei Wong, Caritas' Youth Representative 1445-1515 Creativity without Limit: A Teaser Workshop on Roblox Game Development 1515-1545 Education without Limit: Gamification is the Magic Key of STEM Education Programme Partner: The Centre for Information Technology in Education (CITE) Moderator: Mr John Huen, CEO, Koding Kingdom (HK) Ltd Speakers:

1/Dr Gary Wong, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, The University of Hong Kong; Director, Centre for Information Technology in Education 2/ Dr Stanley Wong, Head, Department of Information Technology, Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee) 3/ Dr William Lai, Assistant Professor, Department of Creative Arts, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Hong Kong Metropolitan University 1545-1615 How Art Tech Can Facilitate STEM Education? Moderator: Prof Jack Lau, Advisor, Articoin Speakers:

1/ Ms Peggy Cheung, Co-Founder, Articoin 2/ Mr Stephen Lam, Founder & Product Creator, Digital Oasis

3/ Ryan Tang, Student 1615-1645 BTEC Qualifications in Esports Programme Partners: British Esports Association & Pearson Moderator: Mr Tom Dore, Head of Education, British Esports Association Speakers: 1/ Ms Annabel Lawday, International Portfolio Manager, Pearson 2/ Mr Gary Tibbett, Education Manager, British Esports Association 1645-1715 How to Develop a Successful Esports Program? Speaker: Mr Kalam Neale, Curriculum Lead, Barnsley College; Director of Education, Strategic Esports Group 1715-1730 Safeguarding Young People and Solutions to the Issues Speaker: Mr Tom Dore, Head of Education, British Esports Association

Day 3 – 12 Dec 2021（Sun）

Main Stage 0900-1230 Elderly Esports Experience Day (By Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association (HKITDA) & Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong (RCSHK)) 1230-1330 FIFA Tournament by Government Information Technology Professionals Association (GITPA) & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Staff Club 1430-1800 Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Yesports Asia Cup Final





Attachment 2 – Schedule of Tournaments





Day 1 – 10 Dec 2021（Fri）

Activity Venue Format 2021 FAI Hong Kong Open Drone Racing Championship The Podium, L4, Cyberport 2 Hybrid CityU Underwater Robotics Competition Multi Purpose Court, The Podium, L4, Cyberport 2 Hybrid 1120-1130 Speed without Limit: FIA Motorsport Games Digital Cup HK Representative Show Match CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport Hybrid 1600-1630 HKFA FIFA eNation HK Representatives Show Match CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport Hybrid Rainbow Six Siege - HaxKase League S5 Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel Online 2021 VALORANT Champions Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel Online

Day 2 – 11 Dec 2021（Sat）

Activity Venue Format 1300 - 1800 Esports Corporate Challenge Finals – FIFA & Wild Rift CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport Hybrid APRU Esports Fellowship Graduation Competition Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel Online 2021 VALORANT Champions Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel Online

Day 3 – 12 Dec 2021（Sun）

Activity Venue Format 0900-1230 Elderly Esports Experience Day (By Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association (HKITDA) & Rotary Club of Smart Hong Kong (RCSHK)) CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport Hybrid 1230-1330 FIFA Tournament by Government Information Technology Professionals Association (GITPA) & Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) Staff Club CyberArena, Arcade @ Cyberport Hybrid 1430-1800 Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Yesports Asia Cup Final Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel Online 2021 VALORANT Champions Cyberport Esports YouTube Channel Online

Attachment 3 – Experience Zone @ Cyberport

Activity Description AWS DeepRacer Experience Get hands-on experience with machine learning through AWS DeepRacer's cloud based 3D racing simulator, a fully autonomous race car driven by reinforcement learning model at the physical track in Cyberport. AME Motion Esports Asia Motion E-Sports (AME) introduces brand new virtual reality / interactive technology, innovates simulation devices and self-developed game content to impact your cognition of fitness and Esports experience. Gaming that Feels Real! by NMES Creating an ecosystem of movement experiences through total immersion, the SWIFT² innovative closed loop system interprets your unique data to provide you with all the sensorimotor responses you need - precisely when your body tells you it needs them. ER Esports Racing & Flight Simulation Experience ER Esports is a new concept eSports enterprise that offers diverse all-about-eSports activities like experiencing, professional training, live event planning, tournament organizing and academic education. Formula Square Experience Formula Square is a platform for hosting "real-life virtual" model car competitions. CityU Underwater Robotics Experience Zone Underwater robotics public experience event Cyberport Mobile Games Exhibition A comprehensive mobile games exhibition from Cyberport community which covers multiple game genres Talon Esports Fans Meeting PSG Talon onsite fans meeting HKMU Creative Arts Graduation Show A creative art exhibition which covers animation, creative writing, file art, cinematic design, interactive entertainment etc. "Infinity Photons" Interactive Projection Bathed in ambient video light iterations of your image cascade around you creating haunting, shadowy figures resonating from your silhouette - audiences are invited to play, dance and collaborate in this immersive environmental experience. Projection Mapping & MoCap Experience The showcase presents four elements, including a student performance from the Hong Kong Projection Mapping Festival, a motion capture experience to sync your motions with a CG animation, create a CG animation with your own face, as well as one of the most effective PE STEM & recreational sport event technologies. IVE Virtual Idol IVE Virtual Idol is a full-body virtual avatar with an independent Artificial Intelligence with facial expression and eye changes.





Attachment 4 – DE*SPARK

Date Activity Description Format 8.10.2021-19.12.2021 (Every Saturday & Sunday) 1430-1900 RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong) The RoboMaster Youth Tournament adopts a battle format combining two aerial and land R&D robots to cultivate the youth's engineering and AI knowledge. Hybrid 20.12.2021 AWS DeepRacer 500 Strong Training Day The training allows participants to understand the basics of machine learning, the applications of AI deep neural networks, cloud computing, and the reinforcement learning and training algorithms in AWS DeepRacer. Online 9.1.2022 0900-2000 RoboMaster 2022 Youth International Exhibition Game The champion and runner-up teams of the RoboMaster 2021 Youth Tournament (Hong Kong) will participate in the international game to compete with contestants from other countries. Hybrid 20-30.1.2022 Global Game Jam 2022 Hong Kong Participants will work collaboratively with developers around the globe to create a game around a central theme within 48 hours. Hybrid

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with around 800 on-site start-ups and technology companies. It is management by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups on their growth journey, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

