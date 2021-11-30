Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thundershower;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;S;8;81%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NNE;11;60%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;21;12;Winds subsiding;16;4;WSW;24;59%;27%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;17;10;Sunshine;16;13;SW;10;66%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;10;8;Very windy;9;3;NNW;49;86%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-5;-9;A little snow, cold;-7;-15;NNE;3;83%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;21;10;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;SSW;8;36%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-8;-18;Partly sunny;-7;-9;S;12;86%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SSE;13;42%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;W;11;58%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray p.m. shower;21;17;A morning shower;23;17;S;11;72%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;24;13;High clouds;24;11;S;18;42%;3%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;27;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;SSE;9;77%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;26;20;A morning t-shower;25;19;ESE;12;78%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Mostly cloudy;26;22;N;11;53%;35%;2

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;14;5;Partly sunny;14;7;WNW;19;71%;63%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and breezy;6;-5;Partly sunny;7;-4;WSW;9;33%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;6;2;Not as cool;11;5;SSE;7;53%;13%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow, then rain;6;2;Rain tapering off;8;1;W;45;82%;92%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;19;8;High clouds;21;9;SE;9;63%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;NW;17;80%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow, then rain;5;3;Inc. clouds;6;3;SSW;13;86%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;10;8;A couple of showers;9;3;NNW;22;77%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Mostly sunny;9;-1;SW;15;47%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;6;3;Inc. clouds;9;6;SW;10;77%;78%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;26;14;Partly sunny;24;15;E;14;60%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;32;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;NNE;9;47%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain;13;2;Hazy sun and chilly;6;-2;WNW;18;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;29;18;Cloudy, not as warm;21;15;NW;14;58%;26%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;SSE;15;64%;27%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A passing shower;30;19;Cloudy with showers;27;21;SE;6;68%;93%;3

Chennai, India;Showers around;31;25;A shower;30;24;NNE;12;81%;84%;3

Chicago, United States;Breezy and milder;9;1;A shower in the a.m.;9;8;SW;25;81%;55%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;SSE;8;81%;69%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;5;-2;Snow to rain;5;-2;N;14;82%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;28;23;High clouds;29;24;N;19;70%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;22;11;Periods of sun;22;11;S;9;65%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;24;Showers around;31;24;ESE;16;74%;86%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;24;14;Hazy sunshine;22;15;NNW;3;60%;1%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;6;Partly sunny, warm;21;7;SSW;8;17%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Increasing clouds;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;NNW;7;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;SSE;8;73%;91%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;11;5;Showers around;8;1;WNW;32;82%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and mild;18;5;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;NNE;8;29%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;17;12;W;21;64%;61%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NE;11;41%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;17;ENE;13;29%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunshine, pleasant;28;17;ENE;14;59%;13%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A snow shower, cold;-7;-9;Cold;-5;-11;NW;20;76%;25%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon rain;28;24;A t-storm in spots;31;22;N;9;64%;84%;5

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;30;13;Sunny and cooler;22;11;NNE;12;32%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;29;22;A couple of showers;28;21;NE;17;66%;93%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sun and some clouds;28;20;Mostly cloudy;28;20;SE;10;60%;22%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;23;8;Hazy sunshine;22;7;NNE;7;45%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;15;3;Partly sunny;11;7;WSW;14;65%;11%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;31;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;WSW;10;74%;69%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;W;11;59%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;N;15;54%;70%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;16;2;Mostly sunny, nice;17;1;WNW;8;22%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;NE;19;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;High clouds;20;8;Hazy sun;22;10;S;6;54%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Hazy sunshine;36;21;N;18;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;4;0;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;S;14;72%;97%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in places;31;25;N;11;60%;81%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;WSW;9;70%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;28;19;Hazy sun;29;18;NNW;8;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;Mostly cloudy;34;24;E;7;66%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;14;5;Cloudy with showers;15;5;W;13;72%;99%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;32;25;Sunshine and nice;32;25;SSW;9;70%;31%;7

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;20;17;Mostly cloudy;20;17;S;11;77%;29%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;7;Showers around;16;11;NNW;10;81%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;Warmer;12;8;An afternoon shower;9;0;NNW;22;73%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;27;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;11;ENE;6;42%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;31;25;Cloudy;30;25;WSW;11;73%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;0;Partial sunshine;12;5;WNW;12;76%;89%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;30;27;Partly sunny;31;27;WSW;13;69%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NE;7;83%;96%;4

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;31;26;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;9;61%;25%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Very warm;32;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;17;NNE;18;59%;55%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Increasing clouds;23;8;N;11;41%;7%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;24;19;NE;11;60%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Windy this morning;-1;-7;Periods of sun;-3;-7;SSE;12;81%;94%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;E;21;57%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;21;15;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;ENE;15;56%;3%;8

Montreal, Canada;A flurry;0;-3;Partly sunny;0;-3;SSE;7;68%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Winds subsiding;6;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;-3;-7;W;18;73%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;33;24;Downpours;27;21;NE;21;76%;100%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;15;NE;21;56%;34%;11

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Milder;9;5;SSW;11;54%;60%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;24;15;Winds subsiding;18;8;WSW;23;53%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-6;-16;Mostly cloudy;-9;-10;S;13;84%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;20;9;Cooler;11;4;W;22;44%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy, snow;-4;-12;Mainly cloudy, cold;-6;-11;NNW;7;95%;29%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon flurries;0;-4;Inc. clouds;1;-5;SSE;19;65%;56%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray t-shower;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;N;11;73%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;28;24;NW;9;85%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;E;11;83%;92%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;9;9;A couple of showers;10;3;WNW;17;67%;94%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;24;14;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;S;23;48%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;28;23;Variable cloudiness;29;22;NE;15;67%;34%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;16;75%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;A shower in spots;33;19;SE;9;52%;57%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow, then rain;4;4;Milder, morning rain;7;4;WSW;22;68%;94%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain, cooler;6;-5;Sunny and chilly;1;-8;NW;18;43%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;17;11;Periods of rain;19;11;SSE;12;73%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;18;7;Partly sunny;17;8;S;5;79%;25%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;ENE;13;58%;30%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;Cloudy and cold;-3;-4;ESE;9;58%;61%;0

Riga, Latvia;A flurry;0;-2;A couple of squalls;0;-4;SSE;15;82%;100%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;A shower in places;27;22;SE;12;74%;47%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;SSE;11;22%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;11;3;A couple of showers;15;10;S;12;67%;98%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An icy mix;-1;-6;Cloudy and colder;-5;-12;W;18;81%;33%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;ENE;10;63%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;23;19;A little a.m. rain;26;19;ENE;16;74%;90%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;30;25;Partly sunny;29;25;ENE;15;75%;72%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunlit and pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;N;12;78%;15%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;Sunny, but cool;19;5;NNE;8;26%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;24;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;SW;11;45%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;30;23;A shower in spots;32;23;N;15;67%;60%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Showers around;14;8;NNW;7;91%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;12;11;Cloudy;13;7;SSW;14;87%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with rain;9;-3;Hazy and colder;2;-5;WNW;14;43%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cooler;13;4;Partly sunny, chilly;9;4;NNW;16;49%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;NE;8;66%;74%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy and colder;0;-7;Not as cold;5;-4;SSW;13;67%;3%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;22;71%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy, cold;-4;-10;Bitterly cold;-7;-10;NNE;6;77%;28%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;24;20;A little a.m. rain;22;19;N;14;79%;61%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Downpours;25;15;Cloudy and cooler;17;15;ENE;15;61%;28%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with flurries;-4;-6;Cold;-3;-9;SE;13;85%;4%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;16;6;Sunny and mild;19;8;E;8;47%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and mild;16;7;A little p.m. rain;9;3;NW;29;75%;76%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;17;9;High clouds;18;11;S;7;34%;3%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with some sun;30;17;Cooler;21;14;WNW;22;60%;30%;3

Tirana, Albania;Windy this morning;9;1;Partly sunny;14;8;ESE;7;54%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;16;15;Morning downpours;20;7;N;21;63%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;3;1;Considerable clouds;5;3;S;23;71%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;S;7;51%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Warmer with some sun;16;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;SSW;10;69%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-10;-23;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-24;WSW;7;79%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, some heavy;10;10;A couple of showers;11;6;SSE;9;73%;94%;0

Vienna, Austria;Snow, then rain;5;5;Milder;9;5;SW;10;70%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing and warm;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;E;8;39%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;-1;-8;Inc. clouds;-2;-4;SSE;7;86%;96%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow, then rain;2;-1;Snow, then rain;4;3;SW;15;89%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;16;14;Breezy;18;14;SE;26;76%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;N;9;53%;9%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;14;3;Showers around;14;0;SSE;3;64%;93%;2

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-11-30 22:14 GMT+08:00

