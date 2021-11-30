Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan legislator reports being battered by her boyfriend

Kao Chia-yu files assault charge against boyfriend Raphael Lin

  134
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 21:43
Kao Chia-yu (left), Raphael Lin. (Facebook images)

Kao Chia-yu (left), Raphael Lin. (Facebook images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) on Tuesday (Nov. 30) filed a report with Taipei police alleging that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

On Tuesday, Mirror Media released a report stating that Kao had been beaten by her boyfriend while staying at a hotel in mid-November. Kao issued a statement on Facebook in which she thanked the public for their concern and pledged tto provide a full explanation in a coordinated manner.

According to the report, while Kao was staying with her boyfriend, Raphael Lin (林秉樞), at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, Lin allegedly discovered that Kao had been exchanging text messages with her ex-boyfriend. Lin then reportedly burst into a jealous rage and savagely beat Kao, grabbed her throat, and dragged her on the ground.

She claimed to have suffered multiple contusions on the right side of her face, head, and all four extremities. After the assault, Lin allegedly seized Kao's phone, downloaded its contents, and then restricted her movements for the next two days.

When Lin released Kao, she went to the National Taiwan University Hospital to document her injuries. However, Lin threatened to release two indecent videos of her if she reported the assault to the police.

She was not seen in public for nearly six days and did not update her Facebook page during that period.

Her next public appearance was on the Era Television program "Face News." Although the mask requirement for TV shows had been lifted and no other participants were wearing masks, people familiar with the matter said the reason she wore one was to conceal her injuries.

Photos of Kao taken from subsequent public appearances appear to show bruising on her neck and hands.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday, accompanied by her lawyer, Kao reportedly went to the Zhongxiao East Road Police Station to press charges against Lin for assault, reported CNA. Because the alleged crime occurred in New Taipei City, the case is being transferred to the Banqiao Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department.
abuse
assault
domestic abuse
Kao Chia-yu

RELATED ARTICLES

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
2021/11/29 10:50
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
Deviant bathroom signs draw fire from Taiwanese netizens
2021/11/25 18:29
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
Taiwan high school under fire for humiliating students, human rights violations
2021/11/25 16:45
Japanese media: Chinese ships simulated landing east of Taiwan in mid-November
Japanese media: Chinese ships simulated landing east of Taiwan in mid-November
2021/11/24 20:28
Taiwanese student beaten for denting Maserati to leave hospital
Taiwanese student beaten for denting Maserati to leave hospital
2021/11/24 15:57

Updated : 2021-11-30 22:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 13