Chinese netizens decry alleged cat abuse in drama

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Angry Chinese netizens are calling for justice after a scene of alleged cat cruelty was aired in a recent episode of period drama “Marvelous Women" (当家主母).

In the controversial scene, one character’s pet cat fell from a tabletop to its death on the cold tile floor below. The feline was last seen onscreen spitting blood before it succumbed to its wounds, according to a SixthTone report.

Though supposedly a dramatic representation, some suspected the abuse was the real deal.

Cat-loving viewers were so harrowed by the scene they took to social media, alleging that the production crew had actually abused the cat. Many said the scene looked “too realistic” to be fake.

The production company released a series of statements denying the accusation, but many netizens remained unconvinced.

Whether the cat was abused or not, the show’s ratings took a hit, dropping to 2.8 out of 10 on popular review site Douban. Many netizens said they had lodged a complaint with China’s regulators.

One Douyin user who claimed to be an extra in the series said in a short video that he had seen the cat die on set. The show's producers soon tried to have the video taken down by the platform and file for defamation.

China has no national law against animal cruelty. This gaping legal loophole remains despite activists’ sustained pressure on the issue for years.