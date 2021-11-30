Merriam-Webster picks ‘vaccine’ as word of the year

'Vaccine' is the word of the year for Merriam-Webster. 'Vaccine' is the word of the year for Merriam-Webster. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster picked “vaccine” as the word of the year for 2021 after online searches for the word soared 1,048% from the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Monday (Nov. 29).

The number of searches increased by 601% from 2020, when “pandemic” was the word of the year, the Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, the U.K.'s Oxford Dictionary has chosen “vax” as its word of the year.

The word vaccine originated in 1799, one year before “vaccination” and “vaccinate,” the report said. All these are related to the Latin “vacca,” the word for “cow,” because scientists found that cowpox could help protect people from smallpox.

Merriam-Webster said the word was the center of attention almost every day this year, from vaccines being rapidly developed in the face of the pandemic to skeptics doubting their efficacy.