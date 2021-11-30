Taiwan reports 23 cases of myocarditis among teens after BioNTech vaccinations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has released information on 23 cases of myocarditis that have been reported among teens following injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine.

During a press conference on Tuesday (Nov. 30), Centers for Disease Control physician Chen Wan-ching (陳婉青) said a total of 23 children between 12 and 17 years of age had developed myocarditis or pericarditis from Sept. 22 to Nov. 3 after receiving a dose of the BNT vaccine. Chen said most of them were male, and most experienced symptoms within two weeks of the jab.

As of Nov. 24, 23 cases had been reported, including 19 boys and four girls. Among the boys, three did not require hospitalization; of the 16 who did, all but one has since been discharged from the hospital.

All four of the girls were hospitalized for observation, with three having been discharged and one still in the hospital.

Chen pointed out that a preliminary investigation was conducted in order to better assess the myocarditis situation among adolescents following BNT vaccinations.

In terms of symptoms, Chen said that over 80% reported chest pain or tightness. Other symptoms included shortness of breath after exercise and, in a few cases, fever and heart palpitations.

After hospitalization, 12 of those affected had abnormal myocardial enzymes, 15 had abnormal electrocardiograms, and two had markedly decreased systolic function. However, most of the patients have seen their symptoms subside, with the exception of one who has developed complications.

She pointed out that the occurrence of myocarditis following a BNT shot in Taiwan is in line with numbers reported in other countries, with the majority being males. Internationally, 80% of these cases under the age of 30, and 70 to 90% experience myocarditis after the second dose.

Chen concluded that at present, the rate of myocarditis or pericarditis is consistent with international reports in terms of epidemiological and clinical characteristics. She stressed that most cases are mild and resolve on their own.