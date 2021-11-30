Taiwan police interrogate train passenger for allegedly making death threats

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police pulled a man off a train in Chiayi County after he allegedly threatened to kill people, reports said Tuesday (Nov. 30).

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on a stationary train at Nanjing Station in Shuishang Township, CNA reported. A middle-aged male passenger was reportedly overheard shouting “I want to kill people,” prompting the train conductor to rush to the scene and call for assistance from the railway police.

The man turned out to be unarmed after there were concerns he was carrying a knife, the report said. Passengers were evacuated from the carriages and transferred to another train, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.

It was not mentioned whom the man had been threatening to attack, but since he was not carrying any weapons, police ascribed his outburst to a “temporary loss of control.” He was taken to the railway police office in Chiayi for further interrogation, according to the report.