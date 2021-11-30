Alexa
Taiwan’s political, business giants celebrate TSMC founder’s 90th birthday

Party guests control companies worth up to NT$20 trillion in market value

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 16:48
TSMC Chair Morris Chang.

TSMC Chair Morris Chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top officials and business leaders gathered at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Founder Morris Chang’s (張忠謀) 90th birthday celebration on Monday (Nov. 29).

According to ETToday, the party took place at the Palais de Chine Hotel, and saw government officials including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk in attendance. Taiwan’s business giants joined the party as well, including those from Taiwan’s three largest businesses, TSMC Chair Mark Liu (劉德音), MediaTek Inc. Chair Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介), and Foxconn Technology Group Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘).

Other business leaders at the event included Quanta Computer Founder Barry Lam (林百里), MiTAC-SYNNEX Group Chair Miao Feng-chiang (苗豐強), HTC Corporation Chair Cher Wang (王雪紅), Powerchip Technology Corporation Chair Frank Huang (黃崇仁), Yageo Corporation Chair Pierre Chen (陳泰銘), and Kinpo Group Chair Rock Hsu (許勝雄). ETToday estimated that the combined market value of companies owned by the party’s guests reaches nearly NT$20 trillion (US$720 billion).

Guests filled around 20 tables at the event, the venue of which was decorated with two towers made of red tortoise cakes provided by I-Mei Foods, a type of traditional pastry symbolizing longevity and good fortune.

Chang was unable to publicly celebrate his birthday, which was on July 10, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan at the time, CNA reported.

Red tortoise cake towers at Chang's birthday party symbolize longevity and good fortune. (I-Mei Foods photo)
