Fight at New Taipei's Lehua Night Market ends in KO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Tuesday (Nov. 30) showing a dramatic fight between two men waiting in line for drinks in a night market in New Taipei City.

At 6 p.m. on Monday evening (Nov. 29), an altercation broke out at the Lehua Night Market between a 45-year-old man surnamed Wang (王) and a 50-year-old man surnamed Chan (詹). The two men, who did not know each other, were standing in line to buy drinks when Wang allegedly barked at Chan "What are you looking at," reported Apple Daily.

Chan responded by saying "I'm looking at you." Wang then reportedly challenged Chan to "try looking at me again," to which Chan retorted, "I'll give it a try."



Wang (left) and Chan trading blows. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Wang allegedly shoved Chan, and the confrontation escalated into a fistfight. The sudden fracas frightened shoppers, who scattered as parents led their children away.

In a video recorded by a bystander, Wang, dressed in black, can be seen trading blows with Chan, who is wearing a flannel shirt and a silver motorcycle helmet. At one point, Wang yanks Chan's shirt, knocking the latter off balance and sending his helmet flying.



Woman carries child away as Wang and Chan tussle. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Seeing an opening, Wang takes a running start and launches a flying heel kick. However, before the kick can reach its target, Chan throws an overhand right cross to Wang's unguarded face.

Wang is spun around by the blow, and looking disoriented, he shuffles backward. Chan takes advantage of Wang's retreat and flings a right hook at his head.



Chan throws right cross as Wang tries to land flying kick. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Wang drops like a sack of potatoes and lies motionless for a few seconds as Chan stands over him, unsure of his next move. Wang then rustles and gradually rises to his feet over the course of about 10 seconds.

Chan picks up his helmet, and the two continue to exchange words. Wang rubs his face and appears to be looking at blood from a facial injury.



Chan knocks Wang to ground with right hook. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

The two start to walk away from the scene before the video cuts off.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident called for the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they took both men back to the police station for questioning. Due to abrasions around his eyes, Wang was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.



Wang stands up after being knocked out. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Both parties are pressing charges against each other and their case has been transferred to the New Taipei City District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for assault (傷害罪), reported ETtoday.

The violent confrontation came three days after a ferocious fight between Costco shoppers over line-cutting to grab a Black Friday special on shampoo.