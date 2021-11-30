1 in 5 women in Taiwan has been in abusive relationship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One in five women in Taiwan has fallen victim to an abusive relationship, according to a report published by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Conducted this year, the survey shows 19.62% of women aged 18-74 have been abused by a partner. The most common form of mistreatment is emotional abuse (16.76%), followed by physical violence (7.97%), financial abuse (7.2%), sexual abuse (4.85%), and stalking and harassment (4.8%).

Psychological abuse dominates, according to both the latest research and the survey carried out in 2016. The top three ways this manifests are cold-shouldering (42.2%), controlling and possessive behavior (34.1%), and shaming and put-downs (32.3%).

Incidents of using digital means to target a partner are on the rise, for example by sharing intimate videos. This will become a focus in the ministry’s fight against such abuse, per CNA.

Victims are advised to call the Children and Women Protection hotline 113 to seek help.

The release of the survey coincides with reports that Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) has allegedly been physically abused by her boyfriend. Mirror Media suggested that she has been tolerant of this toxic relationship because of his threat to share indecent pictures of her.