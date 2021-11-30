Comba Continues to Drive Open RAN Transformation through O-RU Portfolio

Introduces TIP-compliant Tri-band Remote Radio Unit for Global Open RAN Market

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group", SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, today announced that Comba Network Systems Company Limited ("Comba Network"), an indirect subsidiary of Comba Telecom, has introduced the new TIP-compliant Tri-band Remote Radio Unit ("RRU") to help accelerate Open RAN transformation worldwide.

Engineered with Multi-TRX and Multi-RAT radio technology, the high-power tri-band RRU supports MIMO and multi-generation cellular technology, including legacy 2G/3G/4G and future upgrades to 5G radio access network systems. With the compact design and high-power efficiency feature, the multi-band RRU enables true interoperability and requires less equipment, installation time, power consumption, and space for network upgrades and enhancements. It also facilitates mobile service providers to deploy an Open RAN system with optimized Total Cost of Ownership, shortened time to market, simplified future network upgrades, and guaranteed high service quality.

As an active participant in the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Open RAN Project Group, Comba Network is devoted to TIP's O-RU initiatives and offers a range of TIP-compliant and all-G supported open radio units for the global development and deployment of Open RAN solutions. The newly introduced tri-band RRU was recently awarded the TIP Requirements Compliant Ribbon and is listed on TIP Exchange along with the complete RRU series of Comba Network.

Ms. Marie Ma, General Manager of Comba Telecom Network Systems Limited, said, "Over the past few years, Comba Network has developed a remarkable Open RAN footprint in global markets with leading service providers and ecosystem partners. Comba Network is committed to R&D innovation, providing global customers with a full range of radio products in line with the RAN modernization requirements and open fronthaul interoperability transformation. We believe that the extension of the Open RAN RRU product line will optimize the deployment process for operators and create immense business value. We will continue our efforts to introduce more open radio products to expand product diversity in the marketplace further and boost our competitiveness."

Mr. David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP, said, "TIP works with Open RAN stakeholders to test and validate open network products and solutions to reduce time to market and simplify procurement. The TIP Requirements Compliant Ribbons awarded to Comba Network demonstrate their product maturity. We are excited to see an expansion in TIP-compliant hardware product line, and hope that more products and solutions with open interfaces emerge to enrich the ecosystem."

For more information about Comba's Open RAN Solution, please visit https://www.comba-telecom.com/en/openran-solutions.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including antennas and base station subsystems, network systems, services, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases and R&D centers in China, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Comba Telecom was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index in November 2019. Furthermore, the Company was included as a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index and other Hang Seng Family of Indexes, and the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in September 2020. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com





About Comba Network Systems Company Limited

Comba Network is principally engaged in manufacture and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and provision of related comprehensive solutions. It currently focuses on research and development, manufacture and sale of network system products, including macro cells, small cells, related extended & in-depth coverage solutions and Open RAN products as well as providing network solutions for 5G vertical industry. The Group currently holds 79.37% of the equity interest in Comba Network.





#Comba