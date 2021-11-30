Taiwan foreign ministry carefully monitoring developments following Honduran presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Nov. 30) said that it has acted carefully and strengthened communication with the Honduran government and opposition party following the presidential election in the Central American country on Sunday (Nov. 28).

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during an online press conference that although the votes have not yet been completely tallied, the ministry is keeping a close eye on the results. Once the final votes are counted, the foreign ministry will disclose relevant information to the public, CNA cited Ou as saying.

Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) candidate Xiomara Castro, who is expected to be the next Honduran president, has pledged to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing once elected.

Ou said that with regard to China's continued attempts to suppress Taiwan’s international space and undermine its diplomatic relations, MOFA will “immediately and comprehensively” keep tabs on related developments and prudently respond to them while also bolstering relations with the Central American country, per CNA. Taiwan's communication with the ruling party and the opposition shows that it is a trustworthy friend of Honduras, the spokesperson said.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan and Honduras established diplomatic relations 80 years ago and that bilateral relations have been great ever since. The foreign ministry has continued to maintain close links with the Honduran public, she said, adding that no matter who is elected, Taiwan will build on existing friendly relations to uphold the spirit of practical diplomacy and the mutually beneficial partnership.