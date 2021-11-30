Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign ministry carefully monitoring developments following Honduran presidential election

Foreign ministry says Taiwan maintaining communications with Honduran government, opposition party

  118
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/30 15:10
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Nov. 30) said that it has acted carefully and strengthened communication with the Honduran government and opposition party following the presidential election in the Central American country on Sunday (Nov. 28).

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during an online press conference that although the votes have not yet been completely tallied, the ministry is keeping a close eye on the results. Once the final votes are counted, the foreign ministry will disclose relevant information to the public, CNA cited Ou as saying.

Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) candidate Xiomara Castro, who is expected to be the next Honduran president, has pledged to switch recognition from Taipei to Beijing once elected.

Ou said that with regard to China's continued attempts to suppress Taiwan’s international space and undermine its diplomatic relations, MOFA will “immediately and comprehensively” keep tabs on related developments and prudently respond to them while also bolstering relations with the Central American country, per CNA. Taiwan's communication with the ruling party and the opposition shows that it is a trustworthy friend of Honduras, the spokesperson said.

Ou pointed out that Taiwan and Honduras established diplomatic relations 80 years ago and that bilateral relations have been great ever since. The foreign ministry has continued to maintain close links with the Honduran public, she said, adding that no matter who is elected, Taiwan will build on existing friendly relations to uphold the spirit of practical diplomacy and the mutually beneficial partnership.
Taiwan
Honduras
Honduras presidential election
Xiomara Castro
MOFA
Joanne Ou

RELATED ARTICLES

Live commerce transforming Taiwan’s shopping scene
Live commerce transforming Taiwan’s shopping scene
2021/11/29 16:47
Taiwan defense minister says Guam military attaché soon to be established
Taiwan defense minister says Guam military attaché soon to be established
2021/11/29 16:17
Taiwan's Kuomintang sends representative to open US office in DC
Taiwan's Kuomintang sends representative to open US office in DC
2021/11/29 15:11
Taiwanese spend more on housing but get less space
Taiwanese spend more on housing but get less space
2021/11/29 15:08
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
2021/11/29 13:14

Updated : 2021-11-30 16:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi