Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tass leads Saint Mary's past UC Riverside 67-50

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 13:30
Tass leads Saint Mary's past UC Riverside 67-50

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass registered 18 points as Saint Mary's beat UC Riverside 67-50 on Monday night.

Dan Fotu had 14 points for the Gaels (7-1), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points and six rebounds.

Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (5-3). Flynn Cameron added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 16:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi