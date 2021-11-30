Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Maldonado leads Wyoming past CSU Fullerton 79-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 13:26
Maldonado leads Wyoming past CSU Fullerton 79-66

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming topped Cal State Fullerton 79-66 on Monday night.

Graham Ike had 17 points and nine rebounds for the unbeaten Cowboys (6-0). Xavier DuSell added 16 points, while Drake Jeffries scored 14.

E.J. Anosike had 19 points for the Titans (3-4). Jalen Harris added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi