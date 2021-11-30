Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sampson, Brown guide Arkansas-Pine Bluff to first victory

By Associated Press
2021/11/30 13:02
Sampson, Brown guide Arkansas-Pine Bluff to first victory

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Trey Sampson had 21 points and Brandon Brown added a double-double as Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped its season-opening seven-game losing streak with a 75-70 victory over Arkansas Baptist on Monday night.

Brahm Harris had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (1-7). Brown had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kylen Milton added 13 points and seven rebounds.

G'Quavious Lennox had 17 points to lead the Buffaloes. Gabriel Johnson added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-30 14:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
Video shows Costco Taiwan Black Friday fight end in KO
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
WHO — You cannot be Xi-rious!
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Taiwanese woman's death following vaccination turns into murder case
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Tzu Chi, Taiwan employer help comatose worker return home to Philippines
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Collective cheating scandal alleged at Taiwan's NTU
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
Taiwan bubble tea brands rated for how low they kowtow to China
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi
WHO explanation fails sniff test: Mu more common surname than Xi